Barbara Damiens Bourgeois, 87, of Waveland, MS passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Gulfport, MS. She was born in New Orleans, LA and was a life long resident of Waveland, MS. She was a loyal Christian lady who loved going to church and serving her Lord and Savior. Ms. Barbara was a loving and giving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a friend to many. She also had a wonderful personality with a beautiful smile. She was the life of the party and loved to make everyone laugh. She was like the mother of her little "Nuddy Buddy Group" where she became a great friend to us all. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Bourgeois, Sr., parents Miriam & Walter Damiens, Sr., and two great-grandchildren, Issabela Kong and Isla Breland. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Linda B. Breland & Monnie of Diamondhead, MS, Loretta B. Thomas & Mark of Waveland, MS, son and his wife, Ricky Bourgeois & Connie of Bay St. Louis, MS; brother, Walter Damiens, Jr. & wife, Bobbie of Diamondhead, MS, sister, Carolyn Damiens, and friend, Betty Bryant of Diamondhead, MS. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Beth Breland, Sky Kong & Ray, Michael Bourgeois & Chancie, David Breland & Kacey, Whitney Wise & Daniel, Taylor Bourgeois and Hilary Thomas; and eight great-grandchildren, Lilyan, Gracee Kong, Jace, Cameron Bourgeois, Beau Breland, Owen, Kolton and Landon Wise. Her graveside Service was private due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Waveland Cemetery in Waveland, MS. The family would like to thank Dr. Irene Koskan, Dunbar Village and their employees for the wonderful care they showed our mother during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Dunbar Village, 725 Dunbar Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.
