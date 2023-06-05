Barbara Beth “Bobbie” Goodsell, age 70, of Bristol, Tennessee, returned to Our Lord at 11:26 p.m. the night of Saturday, May 27th of 2023. She passed in the care of the compassionate, excellent staff at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Bobbie was born in Syracuse, New York, on December 19th of 1952, to parents, Wanda "Honey" Benvenutti Goodsell and Robert "Pops" Goodsell. Living much of her childhood in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, she graduated from Bay High School in 1973, after which she earned her associate degree in business at Phillips Junior College in Gulfport, MS.
During her long life, Bobbie was blessed to live in places like Washington State, Okinawa, Japan, and the Philippine Islands. Much of her adult life was lived in Northern Alabama. After recently retiring from the food service industry she moved to Bristol, Tennessee. In retirement, she focused her energies on her long-held crafting hobby and her love of reading. Bobbie was also known for her passion for animals as she was never without one or more beloved pets. Many friends have commented about being uplifted by her thoughtful cards and daily messages.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Wanda & Robert Goodsell, and her sisters, Irene “Pat” Fayard (Larry) & Beverly “Jo” Thornton. She is survived by her siblings Mike Goodsell (Jenny), Tori Miller (Tyler), Michelle Hillebrand (Marc) & Chelsey Reeves, a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews & nieces and great-great nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service of Bobbie to be held at St. Rose De Lima 301 S. Necaise Avenue, Bay St. Louis, Ms. 39520 at 10:00 a.m., June, 17th, 2023. A graveside service and burial will follow immediately after at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.