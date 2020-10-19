Barbara Ann Ladner, 88 of the Ansley community, gained her heavenly wings Monday, October 5th. She was born May 15, 1932 in Logtown, the oldest of seven children to Arthur and Jessie (Dawsey) Lee. Growing up in rural Hancock county, Barbara was a country girl through and through. Before she was 10, she could pick vegetables from the garden, cut firewood, plus make (from scratch mind you) a darn good pan of biscuits. Being the oldest, Barbara was always called upon to help with most all tasks and chores around home, including helping with her younger brothers and sisters. She learned how to clean live chickens to eat, along with many other "country" tasks. After graduating from Bay High School in 1951, Barbara married Leo Ladner October 21st that year. The couple made their home originally in Bayou La Croix where they started their family, until the buffer zone expansion forced them to move. They decided on the Ansley community and had resided there since. She has been a member and faithful attendee at St. Ann's Catholic Church for the past 50 years, where she loved to sing and help with church functions. She is remembered as a simply wonderful woman in every aspect. She loved her family and it brought joy to her heart to feed them, along with anyone else who would eat. You didn't stop by to visit Barbara without eating something. From hand-made chicken and dumplings, to one of the best coconut cakes ever made, you never left her home hungry. Barbara was also the type that never met a stranger, easily striking up a conversation with anyone. In fact, the family jokes that she could even talk to a fence post, so long as the wind would blow and move it a bit every now and then. She enjoyed her garden and flowers, especially but definitely not limited to, morning glorys. A loving and wonderful mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend, Barbara will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all whose life she touched. She was preceded by her parents, Arthur & Jessie Lee; her loving husband of 62 years, Leo Clarance Ladner, Sr., two children, Linda and Randy Ladner; her sister Letha Dell Douglas, and her son-in-law, Terry Breshears. Left to cherish her many memories are: her children: Leo (Becky) Ladner, Jr. of Kiln, Sherrie (Tommy) Mauffray, Glenda (Allen) Cole, Ellen Treadway, and Darlene Ladner, all of Ansley; Rita Breshears of Long Beach, and Craig (Teresa) Ladner of Gulfport; her sisters Teresa Ballard of Picayune, Viola Sterling of Waveland, Opal (Harlon) Bennett) of Kiln, Carol (Eddie) Veign of Slidell and her brother, Pete (Pam) Lee of Lucedale, along with her four-pawed son, "Baby Reece". Barbara leaves a legacy of ten grandchildren: Tommy Mauffray, Jr., Stephanie Hight, Ora Leigh Necaise, Corey Green, Cliff Treadway, Craig Ladner, Jr., Travis Ladner, Michael Breshears, Samantha Barlow and Amanda Walley, along with twelve great-grands: Rebecca, Jasmine, John, Alora, Conner, Caroline, Hailey, Breckin, Abby, Austin, Rileigh, Camaron and Zayden, a great-great grandson, Cayden Bice, her godchild Etheline Bennett, along with numerous extended family, friends and neighbors through the years. Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 7th at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Following the funeral mass, Barbara was laid to rest in the Bayou La Croix cemetery. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Ladner family in their time of need, asking everyone to keep them in your prayers through this difficult time. If you missed the services, please sign the online guest registry at www.trinityfunerals.net.
