Barbara Ann Kidd Rigby, 79, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Diamondhead, MS. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, George Scott Rigby; parents, Raymond Earl Kidd, Sr. and Anne Lorraine Quintini Kidd and brother Raymond Earl Kidd Jr. She is survived by her wonderful and loving husband Gerald William Rigby, Sr. of Diamondhead, MS; three sons, Gerald William Rigby, Jr. (Janet) of Bay St. Louis, MS, Wesley Scott Rigby of Diamondhead, MS and Quinn Alexander Rigby of Gulfport, MS; daughter, Lorray Blair Maurigi (Kevin) of Bay St. Louis, MS; four brothers, Thomas Kidd, Sr. (Linda) of Diamondhead, MS, Steve Kidd (Lynn) of Atlanta, GA, David Kidd (Pam) of Bay St. Louis, MS and Richard Kidd (Jannie) of Bay St. Louis, MS; three sisters, Susan Hendon of Long Beach, MS, Lorraine Werner (Felix) of Picayune, MS and Sharon Seals (Hubert) of Picayune, MS; nine grandchildren, Jordyn, Ashley, Kevin, Kayla, Shelby, Blake, Erika, Jerrod and Fiona; eight great-grandchildren, Riley, Lila, Trace, Harper, Kadence, Raelyn, Cason and Remi and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church:228 S Beach Blvd. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Memorial Mass at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
