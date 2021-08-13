Barbara Ann Armstrong Lemoine, 79, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS. Barbara loved being an Art Broker/Sales Agent. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Robby Lemoine and parents, Edward and Cyrel Stephens Armstrong. She is survived by her daughter, Renee' Lemoine Martinez (Raymond, Jr.); Bob Lemoine; brother, Edward Stephen Armstrong; two grandchildren, Brittany Theriot and Megan Martinez; one niece, Jeanne Sutherland and two nephews, Mark and Vincent Lemoine. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
