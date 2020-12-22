Ava Carco Sevin, 54, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion. Ava graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Chalmette, LA in 1984 and attended Nunez Community College in Chalmette, LA. She was a wonderful and loving wife, daughter and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert J. and Florence Agnus Carco. She is survived by her wonderful and loving husband, Michael Van Sevin; four nieces and ten nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Prayer Service at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
