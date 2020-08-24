Audrey Island better known as “Grandma” passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Diamondhead, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Island, Sr.; her parents, Robert Gilbertson and Laura Baldwin; and her brother, Jerry.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Fred Duran (Debbie), Kathy Mitchell (Steve), John Island (Sheila) and Jerry Island (Denise). Grandma is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St Louis and was a good carpenter and could build anything. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports and baking with them. Grandma will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm from the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS and the visitation will begin at 12:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow in The Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St Louis, MS.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
