Funeral Services for Audrey Cooley Morgan, of Bay Saint Louis, MS, who passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM, in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.
Audrey Lynn Morgan, age 78, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Waveland, MS where she lived most of her life. Audrey was born on May 1, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Clermont Harbor, MS.
Audrey married her beloved husband, Jimmy Morgan, in 1993. Their time was spent together enjoying all of their favorite hobbies. Audrey loved to fish, play darts, and spend as much time as she could with her family. If she was home you could always find her in the kitchen cooking, which was another one of her favorite things to do. No matter who you were, her family, a friend or just a guest, she was ready to feed you a warm meal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; James C Cooley and Mary Adeline Bolen Cooley; Sister, Margaret Beecher, Mary Broussard, Edith Cooley, and Evelyn Heck; Brother, Charles Cooley; Great-Grandson, Sawyer Brookes Scarborough.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jimmy Morgan; Son, Daniel Peterson; Daughters, Donna Scarborough, Dianne Peterson, Sharon Morgan and Lisa Terry; Grand Daughter, Rebecca Broussard; Grand Sons, Jeremy Bailey, David (Lacy) Scarborough, Marc (Vivian) Niolet, Cory (Jordan) Niolet, Blake Bilich, Brennan Bilich, and Brayden “Jimmy” Bilich;
9 Great-Grandchildren
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.