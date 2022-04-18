Audrey Ann Tassinari, 71, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Gulfport, MS.
Audrey was born in MA. She retired from Waffle House and she loved horses and cats. She was a loving woman who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfeo and Madeline Coyer Tassinari; brother, Rodney Tassinari and sister, Beverly Tassinari.
She is survived by her daughter, Renee Harvey; grandson, Kiefer Harvey, sister, Eunice Morris, nephew, Steven Dauenhauer, Sr.; two nieces, Sandra Richoux and Julia Dauenhauer; great-niece, Liza Richoux and two great-nephews, Steven Dauenhauer, Jr. and Wyatt Dauenhauer. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Audrey Ann Tassinari.
