Celebrating the Life of Aubrey Kendell "Big LA" Lewis
Aubrey Kendell Lewis, age 22 was born on May 4, 1999 in Gulfport, MS. to Dawn Jacinta Lewis. On Saturday, January 1, 2022, Aubrey gained his wings as he departed to his Heavenly home.
Aubery was a member of Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church of Bay St. Louis, MS. He received his education through the Bay Waveland School District. He was a member of the varsity Football, Baseball, and Soccer team. He was a 2018 Bay High School Graduate. Aubrey was known along the Gulf coast for his award winning smile and his love for music. He was also employed with Currhee Inspection Services LLC., as an Inspector.
Aubrey was preceded in death by his God Father Dedrick "Pimp" Jackson.
He leaves to cherish and celebrate his life his mother Dawn Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS., father Arthur Smith of Pearlington. MS., and Kalvin Haynes Jr., of Biloxi, MS. Three brothers: D'Quan Lewis, Airman Kaleb Maxwell Lewis, and Tavoris Stuckey of Bay St. Louis, MS. his loving and devoted grandmother Ms. Rose Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS., grandfather Mr. Marion Word of Gulfport, MS. A special great aunt; Ollie Lewis, girlfriend; Quin' Tasysia Victor, nephew; Levi Lymuel, niece Madeline Rose Lewis, Godson; Asher Brown, aunts; Brandy Hill and Larryetta Laneaux, One loving and playful pet that he referred to as his "son" Diesel. Godparents; Tina Sanders, Nefertiti Hopkins, and Billy Raye Raine. a gang of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Service will be held Saturday January 15, 2022 at 11 am., visitation from 9 am until 11 am., at Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church. Officiating by Elder Eller Holmes Hines. Burial in the St. Stephen Cemetery 6407 Lovouy RD., Delisle, MS. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
Mask Required
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.