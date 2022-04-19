Ashera Lee McDuffee Stieffel
Ashera Lee McDuffee Stieffel, aged 48, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, left this world to join her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Ashera was born on July 17, 1973. She spent her early years in Moss Point and later moved to Gulfport. She loved to cook and made many people happy with her sweet creations. She adored her cats on whom she showered much love and affection while being constantly entertained by their antics, and those that knew her, knew she could not pass a stray animal without stopping to feed them. But Ashera will be remembered most for her charitable work in caring for the needy, whether by driving them to the store or appointments, delivering meals to them and, on occasion, giving them much needed shelter until they found their way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Ray McDuffee and Deborah Jean Maples McDuffee. She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Harwood Stieffel, III “Woody” and her two children, Jordan Franklin and Cole King.
In lieu of flowers, and because of Ashera’s love for all animals, the family requests that donations be made to the Hancock County Animal Shelter.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at First Baptist Church, 162 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, MS on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception dinner to follow in the fellowship hall.
