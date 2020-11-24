Mrs. Artie Alma Henderson Bridges passed from this world peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Bay St Louis, MS. She was born on July 31, 1922 to the late J.O. and Naomi Allen Henderson in Corinth, MS. She was a graduate of Corinth High School. She was a Dental Office Manager in Corinth and in Lake Park, Florida for many years before retiring.
Mrs. Bridges was a 50 year Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a very active member in Corinth, Jupiter, Florida and the Adamsville, TN Chapter. On August 6, 2015 at 93 years young, she traveled to Adamsville, TN where she was presented with her 50 year Pin. In the Adamsville Chapter she served as Associate Matron and Worthy Matron. In 1977 she was elected Worthy Matron of the Star of Jupiter #312 Order of the Eastern Star. She was also elected a lifetime member of Daughters of the Nile in West Palm Beach, FL on April 13, 1992. Her other interests included traveling around the world with her husband and spending time with her family. She was also a very avid reader of mysteries.
After Mrs. Bridges' husband passed away, she had an extended stay at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth, MS. She then moved to Dunbar Village in Bay Saint Louis, MS to be close to family. She embraced living on the coast and quickly made friends with the Bay Saint Louis Library staff and was instrumental in starting a Book Club for the elders at Dunbar. She spent her days enjoying church services, listening to music, Bingo, reading, playing card games, special events, visits from children, giving words of wisdom, going out to eat and visiting with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed gathering and spending time with her family on the holidays.
On April 7, 2006, Mrs. Bridges was preceded in death by her husband, Iva Stinson Bridges and her beloved daughter, Peggy Guntharp Dilworth, on October 24, 2013. She was also preceded in death by parents; brothers, Dyke Henderson, Clovis Henderson and Bert Henderson all of Lake Park, Florida. She was laid to rest by her husband on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Pine Hill Memory Garden Cemetery in Adamsville, TN.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Charlie Guntharp, Jr. of Mobile, Alabama, granddaughter's Tara Scott (Kelly King) of Bay Saint Louis, Ms. Sara Guntharp, Mobile, Alabama and Whitney Feinstein, San Diego, California, grandsons, Edwin Rodgers Dilworth , III (Brook) of Moscow, TN and Matthew Dilworth, Corinth Mississippi. Great Grandchildren, Jordan Scott (Shelby), Bay St Louis, Sydney Dunn, Mobile, AL, Ellie Feinstein, San Diego, California and Winn and Ben Dilworth, Moscow, TN. Also, her much loved Great Great Grandchildren who brought her lots of happiness, Maddison, Jax, Finley Scott and Avery Byrd, Lilli and Liam Dunn, Dawson Dilworth and newest little one Bentley Whatley. She also leaves her cousin Maxine Wilbanks, Corinth, Mississippi, whom she dearly loved corresponding with throughout the years as well as the many caregivers and staff members at Dunbar Village and Notre Dame Hospice that have loved and cared for her as family to which the her family is very grateful for.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests reaching out to an elder or shut in that may need some company during Covid times.
