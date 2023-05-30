On April 24 2023, Arthur (Art) Phillip Clementin, III, Ed.D, of Bay St. Louis, MS, departed from this earth to join the Lord in his heavenly home. Now, he knows! He was born on January 29, 1948, in Oakland, CA, and was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred N. Clementin and Shirley Giles-Clementin Merritt; his maternal grandparents, Rev. Charles R. Giles and Mrs. Arnette (Mama Nettie) Giles; and paternal grandparents, Arthur Clementin and Stella Suberville Clementin. Art is survived by his loving wife, Laverne Haynes Whavers Clementin, and nine children: Michael Clementin of Albion, MI; Michelle Davis of Vancouver, WA; Avery Charles Clementin of Clinton, MD; Cynthia (Cindi) Clementin of Jackson, MI; Arthur (Phil) (Nikki) Clementin, IV of Palm Bay, FL; Robert Whavers (Nease) of Long Beach, MS; Richard (Barbara) Whavers of Long Beach, MS; Rodney (Carlene) Whavers of Hattiesburg, MS; and Rosalyn (Travis) Howz; brother Rene' A. (Thelma) Clementin of Oakland, CA; three sisters, Gail Clementin Fusco of Apopka, FL, Faith Fairconeture-Augustine of Tulsa, OK, and Lorna Clementin of Oakland, CA; uncle, Kenneth Giles, aunt, Natalie Faye Giles; his two best friends Neal Cook, Jackson, MI; and Eugene Jackson, Murfreesboro, TN; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Art attended St. Rose de Lima elementary school and graduated from Valena C. Jones High School in 1965. He received a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology from Jackson State University, Jackson, MS., where he was drafted by the Boston Patriots (New England.) He earned his master's and Doctorate Degrees from Eastern Michigan University and continued educational training at Michigan State University, Jackson Community College, and Liberty University of Georgia.
Art coached football, track and field; taught drafting and technical drawing at Parkside High School in Jackson, Michigan, where he went on to become the Asst. Principal. He worked as an area scout for Blesto, Inc., one of the two scouting combines for the National Football League. He served as Assistant Principal and Principal of the Jackson Area Career Center (a career and technical educational high school in Jackson, Michigan). Art retired in 2001 after serving thirty-plus years as an educator, coach, administrator, and community activist. During his retirement years, he continued to serve tirelessly at Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church as a trustee. Art also served as President on the Library Board of Trustees representing the City of Bay St. Louis from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2021. He collaboratively moderated a weekly Sunday school program at WMEJ Radio Station in Bay St. Louis, and he facilitated a weekly Bible study class for the Men of God Organization of Bay St. Louis.
Art's first church home was Holmes Chapel United Methodist Church in Pearlington, MS. He became a member of Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis in 2000, after his return to Mississippi, where he taught adult Sunday school classes. Academics were his forte, but soul saving was his specialty. Art had a way of gently leading folks to Christ through his tender heart and his spiritual wisdom. His love, laughter, and humor will be missed by all.
Per Art's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Celebration will take place on
June 3, 2023, at Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church, 248 Sycamore Street, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The family hour is from 9am to 11am. The Memorial Celebration will begin at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family. Please contact Cindi Clementin, clemn10@yahoo.com, for donation information.
