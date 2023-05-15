Arthur Monroe Miller III, 70, of Long Beach, MS passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 in Gulfport, MS.
Arthur enjoyed fishing, and watching football, wrestling, and movies. He was a very loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, and uncle who will live eternally in our hearts and he'll be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur M. Miller II and Hazel Claire Bourgeois; and two sisters, Jeanette Bourgeois and Beverly Graham.
He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Maria Miller; son, Arthur Miller IV; daughter, Sara Ann Miller; three sisters, Shirley Miller, Elaine Motte (Dale), and Patricia Heitzmann (Mike); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Arthur Monroe Miller III.
