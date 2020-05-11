Annie Laura (Bobbie) Coleman Manieri passed away peacefully in Bay St. Louis, MS on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born in Gulfport, MS on June 30, 1928. She was the eldest child of Robert Higdon Coleman and Emma Edwell Coleman. As a child Bobbie moved to Laredo, TX and then later to Houston, TX, where she graduated from John H. Reagan High School. After graduation, she moved to Bay St. Louis, where she met and married the love of her life Donald C. Manieri, Sr. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Manieri, Sr.; parents, sisters Mary Catherine Roofner and Roberta Helen Piazza, and grandson Jeremy Wayne Manieri. She is survived by her brother, Robert Higdon Coleman Jr.; her sons, Donald C. Manieri Jr. (Laurali), Richard A. Manieri Sr. (Allison), Dennis M. Manier Sr. (Donna), and Gerald G. Manieri (Kim); her grandchildren, JoEllen (Will), Ashleigh, Donna (Paul), Dennis, Jr. (Ashley), Richard Jr. (Daphne), Faith (Paul), Payton, Madison, Paxton, and Emma; her 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral with immediate family members is planned for Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
