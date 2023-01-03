Annettie Karl Travis age 58, passed away December 31. 2022 l, at her home in Carriere MS. She was a native of Bay St. Louis, MS.
Survived by her husband of 32 years; Allen Travis of Carriere, MS., two daughters; Whitney Karl of Gulfport, MS., and Kayla Karl of Arizona, four grandchildren; Dawson, Lawson, Allison, and Maddison, one sister; Bridgette (Brian) Ladner, of Bay St. Louis, MS., two brothers; Gary Jr. (Judy) Karl and Wayne (Besty) Karl both of Gulfport, MS., two; nieces and three nephews.
Precede in death by her parents; Gary and Virginia Karl.
Memorial service at a later date. Baylous Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.