Annette Jeffords Breshears passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 87.
Annette was born in Waycross, Georgia to Lilly Belle and David V Jeffords on September 29, 1935. She was a respected real estate broker on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for many years. Annette was active in many community organizations including the Red Hat Society, Cruisin' the Coast, and Altrusa. She was also a volunteer for RSVP with Garden Park Hospital Auxiliary, as well as an active member of Nugent United Methodist Church, where she was in the choir and volunteered in the food pantry. Annette also loved to travel.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband of nearly fifty years, J. Breshears; her parents; and two stepsons, Terry (Rita) Breshears and Michael Breshears.
She is survived by her brother, Stephen Tracy (Clara) Jeffords; daughter, Deborah York (Steve) Cantrell; loving grandchildren, Daphne (Michael) Nickels and Farra (Matthew) Wicks; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kiley, and Abigale Nickels, and William, Pearl, Alice, and Owen Wicks; niece, Cindy (Bruce) Callahan; and nephew, Steve (Tammy) Jeffords, Jr.
She is also survived by step-daughter, Shelly Breshears (Robert) Ray; step-son, Greg Keith Breshears; step-grandchildren, Samantha (Brad) Barlow, Michael (Andrea) Breshears, Robert (Shaenna) Ray III, Stephanie Rav, Mallory (Nathan) Kennedy, Megan (Michael) Driver, and Mycah Breshears; and step-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Cantrell.
Honoring Annette's wishes, the family is planning a private celebration of life in November, which would be the month of Annette and J's 51st wedding anniversary.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Solace Hospice and Side-by-Side Respite of Long Beach Methodist Church.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Annette Breshears.
