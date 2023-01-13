Annette Lynn Morel Carter (44) of Bay St. Louis passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a brief and sudden illness. She was born November 3, 1978. She is daughter of the late Louis Morel and Kathleen (McGinity) LeBlanc.
Memorial services will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Monday, January 16, 2023. Recitation of the Rosary at 9am. Visitation will begin at 9:30am followed by a mass of Christian burial at noon. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rachel’s Vineyard, Diocese of Biloxi, 1790 Pops Ferry Rd, Biloxi MS 39523 or Our Lady of the Gulf Church, 228 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis MS 39520. Arrangements are being coordinated by Bradford-O’Keefe. A full obituary will be posted soon.
