Anna Mae Geoffrey, age 91, of Bay St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, godmother, aunt, sister, daughter, and friend. She never met a stranger and genuinely loved everyone she met. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking rides down the beach. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband. She is survived by her sons, Alfred J. (A.J.) Geoffrey and Richard J. (Ricky) Geoffrey; daughter in law, Elizabeth T. Geoffrey; grandchildren, Jolinda G. Reghi, Zechariah J. Geoffrey, James J. Reghi; great-grandchildren, Joey and Liam Reghi; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.