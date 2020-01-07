Ann Reith Farr, 86, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Slidell, LA. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a very strong loving and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who fiercely loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Farr; parents, Robert and Louise Spanke Reith; brother, William Reith and three sisters, Louise Wewers, Rose Bontemps and Gertrude Eckart. She is survived by her two sons, Stuart Farr (Lena) of Pass Christian, MS and Scott Farr (Erin) of St. Rose, LA; three daughters, Sharon Farr of Metairie, LA, Kellye O'Flarity (Timothy) of Slidell, LA and Stacie Bourgeois (Lamar) of Metairie, LA; two brothers, Anton Reith (Rosemary) and Robert Reith (Mary) all of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; sister, Mary Maestri of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Brandon, Erin, Stephen, Justin, Elise, Madeline and Jack; five great-grandchildren, Beau, Stella, Kate, Brody and Luke and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to American Cancer Society: 1380 Livingston Ln, Jackson, MS 39213 or American Heart Association: 2159 E Pass Road Unit A, Gulfport, MS 39507. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
