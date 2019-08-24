Anita Kathleen Fowler
Anita Kathleen Fowler, age 65, passed away on August 20, 2019 at her home in Bay St. Louis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Garcia and Lois Mae Haas; brother Eddie Garcia; nephew, Larry Douglas Garcia II.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Sonny Cuevas of Bay St. Louis; two sons, Dallas Fowler (Michelle) of Kiln, Chad Ladner of Bay St. Louis; sisters, Andrea Bilbo (Chester) of Bay St. Louis, Angela Orama of Kiln, Susie Shows of Diamondhead, Zena Vansteensburg of Kiln, Paula Davies of Waveland; brother, Joey Johnson of Pearlington; grandchildren, Danae’ Fowler of Bay St. Louis, Britne Cuevas of Kiln, Drake Cuevas of Kiln; nephews, Drake Domino of Kiln; Terry Bilbo, Jr., of Bay St. Louis; and Tyler Bilbo of Bay St. Louis; and nieces, Lucretia Ruspoli of Waveland, and Chenea Cardinale of Kiln.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 – 8 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM with visitation starting at 9 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. Entombment will follow at Bayou Coco Cemetery in Kiln.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
