On Friday July 14, 2023, our treasured wife, mother, sister, and friend, Angel Marie Scarabin Zimmerman (65), of Bay St. Louis was called home to the Lord. Angel was a dedicated wife to her husband William “Buddy” Zimmerman and mother to Angela, Marlon, Bonnie, Jamison, Gracie, Carie, and Kellie. As a devout Christian and member of St. Clare Catholic Church, Angel spent many hours every day studying her bible and reflecting on the grace and love of our Lord.
Born in Louisiana on December 31, 1957, Angel spent her life sharing with anyone who would listen to the adventures of her and her six sisters growing up on the river and bayous of Venice, La. The love of family learned during those years continued with her throughout her life. In the late 1980s, she moved to Bay St. Louis, MS where she later met her husband of 30 years. Over the years, she and Buddy built a beautiful life together where they blended their five children into one family, adopted two children together, and opened their loving home to Bosha, Katie, and Kayla as well as 23 other foster children. In addition to visiting with her beloved sisters and large extended family as often as possible, Angel reveled in meticulosity cared for her yard, cooking amazing food for her loved ones, and sharing the message of her Savior, Jesus Christ. One of the last messages she sent was from John 14:27, “Peace I leave you, my peace I give you...Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
Angel was preceded in death by her grandparents Henry and Hilda Buras and George and Angelica Scarabin, her parents Cyril and Merle Scarabin, brother George “Christopher” Scarabin, sister Priscilla Copous, son-in-law Brad Helsel, brothers-in-law Vernon Copous, Rodney Hingle, and Ernie Zimmerman, and sister-in-law Colette Schindler.
Our beautiful Angel is survived by her husband Buddy Zimmerman; children Angela Helsel, Marlon Jackson, Bonnie Jackson, Jamison Zimmerman, Gracie Zimmerman, Carie Russo, and Kellie Gunn (Joel); grandchildren Gabriele (Nick), Caleb, Ariane (Jacob), Kayla, Kevin, Adin, Gabriel, Chance, Tony, Cayce, William, and Tyler; great-grandchildren Silas, Kaden, and Luca; sisters Darleen Ennis (Allen), Dianne Hingle, Charlene Barrois (Thomas), Isadora Simoneaux (Gary), and Annette Landry (Larry); brother-in-law John Zimmerman (Mary Lou) and sister-in-law Mary Alice Burch (Sammy); and many other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of her doctors, nurses, and caregivers that were by our side during this difficult time, especially her niece Tina who made sure the family was fed and had everything they needed and nieces Brandi and Rebecca for their diligent care of our Angel in her final days.
A Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Clare Catholic Church (236 S Beach Blvd. Waveland, MS) at 12:00 pm. Visitation was from 10:00-12:00. After mass, a celebration of life was held at the Zimmerman home in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Angel Scarabin Zimmerman.
