Andy William Jarrell was born on February 9, 1976 to Shara Hall along with his twin brother Randy.
Andy passed away peacefully in Cheifland, FL on September 12, 2022 after a short battle with cancer, with his mother by his side.
He was an avid fisherman and on any given day you could find him either fishing, playing his video games or hanging out with the kids.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Christine Jarrell; step-father, John Hall; brother, Clyde Baham and many aunts & uncles who we know were standing at the pearly gates welcoming him home.
Andy is survived by his mother, Shara Hall of Mt. Hermon, LA; step-son, Jesse Tinsley of Lake Butler, FL; brothers, Randy (Mary) of Louisiana; John (Dara) of Arkansas; sister-in-law Heather Baham of Louisiana; five nieces, one nephew, and lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him and will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at 5690 Rocky Hill Dedeaux Rd. Kiln, MS 39556
