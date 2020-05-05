Graveside service will be held Thursday May 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery for Andre "Dre" Sanders age 51 of Pearlington, MS., who died April 30, 2020 in Ochsner Hospital. Rev. Robert Preston will officiate at the service. A native of Pearlington, MS. A member of New Hope Missiomary Baptist Church, he work at The Hollywood Casino and Silver Slipper Casino, he was known as the Funnel Cake Man at the Silver Slipper. Survivors include: mother Pearlie Mae Sanders of Slidell, LA., 1 sister, Shirley Vince of Pearlington, MS., 2 brothers Allen Vince of Gulfport, MS., and Dennis Sanders of Pearlington, MS., 2 aunts, Margaret Acker and Dorothy Vince both of Pearlington, MS., 1 uncle Louis Vince of Picayune, MS., and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father Harold Sanders and sister Phyllis Renee Sanders. Walk through viewing Thursday May 7, 2020, 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Baylous Funeral Home In Charge of the Arrangement. A drive through viewing will be held Sat. May 9, 2020 at 9 am., until 11 am., at Power House of Deliverance Church in Bay St. Louis, MS., for Janice Ann Alexander age 66 of Bay St. Louis, MS., who died April, 29, 2020 in Ochsner Hospital in Bay St. Louis, MS. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of the arrangement.
