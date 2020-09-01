Funeral service will be held Friday Sept. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., in Slidell Church of Christ for Ana Rosa Recarte age 87 of Waveland, MS., who died August 26, 2020 at her home. Her Grandson, Joseph Bacallao will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Waveland Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of LaCeiba, Honduras. She was retired. A member of the Una Luz Esperanza Church. Survivors: include her 6 children, Rosario Recarte (Vicente), Idania Recarte (Pedro); Magda Matute (Orlando), Norberto Recarte, Nolvia Bacallao (Jose'), Carmen Recarte (Adalberto),16 grandchildren Rosana Clavell, Juan Gabriel Clavell, Norberto Recarte, Joseph Bacallao, Pedro Luis Recarte, Apolonia Acker, Jorge Recarte, Amapola Bolden, Christian Recarte, Nolvia Suzy Bacallao, Anita Recarte, Yoni Recarte, Angie Recarte, Renzo Recarte, Baby Ruth Urbina, Luisito Recarte, 24 great grandchildren. Viewing from 1pm until 1:45 pm., at Slidell Church of Christ. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangemen
