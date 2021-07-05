Ana Laura Torres Weidie, age 82, left the home she loved full of memories in Pearlington, Mississippi, and entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Born in Galeana, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Jose de Jesus Torres and Josefina Torres Melendez, with five loving sisters and a brother, she met and married the love of her life, Alfred E. Weidie Jr., from New Orleans, Louisiana, and together they began a family. Her life revolved around family, home, community and her deep devotion to her Catholic faith. Active for many years in her church, she assisted at daily mass and helped around the parish in so many ways. Her devotion to prayer was deep. Ana was constantly receiving phone calls from friends, acquaintances and even strangers, asking her for prayers. They took great comfort in her compassionate, loving words. She was active in many prayer groups and had a particularly strong devotion to Mary. Being a loving wife, mother and homemaker was her greatest joy. She loved food and was a wonderful cook. She loved her yard and gardens, pets and animals, nature and the outdoors, and she cherished having visitors-- her hospitality was gracious and generous. She loved to travel and share stories of the marvelous places she visited. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred E. Weidie Jr., parents, Jose de Jesus and Josefina Melendez Torres and sister, Magdalena Torres Melendez. Ana is survived by four dear sisters, Martha, Mary, Beatrice & Dora, her dearest brother, Jose de Jesus, and her loving sons, Scott (Tracy) of Kailua, Hawaii, Todd (Sarah) of Mandeville, Louisiana, and Kent (partner Jane) of Birmingham, Alabama, grandchildren Spencer, Christian (fiancée Lexi), Caroline and Cameron and great grandson, Carson Edward. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations please be made to St. Joseph Chapel, 5858 Lower Bay Rd., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.Visitation was held Monday, July 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pearlington from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Pearlington Cemetery. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
