Alvin "Al" Bourgeois

Alvin “Al” Kenneth Bourgeois, 81, of Pass Christian, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Gulfport.
Al was a native of Waveland, MS and was a long-time resident of Pass Christian. He received his master’s in education and drafting and retired in 2001 as the Director of the Vocational Center with the Hancock School System. He served in the National Guard.
As loved watching football and his favorite team was the New Orleans Saints. He was an avid contributor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ASPCA.
Al was a loving father and friend. He will be remembered for his generous and gracious heart. He was loved by many and made ever lasting impressions for his sweet and caring personality.
Al was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Nordquest Bourgeois; his mother, Betty Bourgeois; his father, Willie Bourgeois; and his brother, Otto Bourgeois. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Elizabeth Bourgeois; his sister, Elaine Benigno; his sister-in-law, Claire Bourgeois; other loving family members, Owen Bourgeois, Kirk Bourgeios, Guy Bourgeois, Mike Benigno and Tina Benigno; and loving friend and caretaker, Shavonne King.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach, MS. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated a 1:30 p.m.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the South MS Humane Society (www.hssm.org).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.