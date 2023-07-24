Alma Georgia Husen Pickens ("Muv"), 97, passed away peacefully at her residence in Diamondhead, MS, surrounded by daughter Melissa, hospice carers and her beloved cats. A cherished only child, Georgia was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Appley Husen and father, Alfred George Husen of Short Hills NJ, and her husband, Robert Boyd Pickens Jr. of New Albany MS. She is survived by her three children Robert Boyd Pickens III (Bob), his wife Deb Heaviland Pickens of Farnham Surrey, UK, Melissa M. Pickens of Diamondhead MS, and Andrea Pickens Long of Toronto Ontario, Canada, 6 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
Georgia attended University of Vermont where she studied English and joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After just two years at UVM Georgia decided to follow her passion for travel. Seeking a more adventurous life, she joined the crew of the now defunct Eastern Airlines and became a stewardess, flying junkets from New Orleans via Havana to Caracas and other exotic locales. This period of life came to define her and during which she formed her longest friendships within a close circle of other stewardesses who called themselves "The Clipped Wings" as one after one married and started families of their own. Georgia followed suit, with Boyd and the family moving homes often, living in Jackson MS, Memphis TN, St. Louis MO, Dallas TX, London UK, Cleveland OH, and West Norwalk CT before landing at their final destination in Diamondhead in 1996.
In addition to travel, Georgia had a deep love of literature, and writing long letters by hand in her fine penmanship; two interests that remained with her until her eyes and fingers could no longer cope. She was known to send books, magazine articles and recipes to family and friends whom she felt would enjoy. The New York Times crossword puzzle could be found on her breakfast table, accompanied by her usual cup of black coffee.
Because she was so well-read, Georgia was a terrific conversationalist, always at the ready with a fun story or anecdote. She also found much happiness in her work with her church, cooking, gardening, interior decorating and caring for a multitude of pets over her lifetime. Those who knew her will miss her wit, her style, her hospitality and her dedicated friendship.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5303 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead MS 39535 on Sunday August 27, 2023.
A family memorial is set for a future date.
