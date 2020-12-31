Alicia Rollins Ellis March 9, 1926 – December 29, 2020 Mrs. Ellis, a native of Mississippi, was born to John Russell Rollins and Alicia Farragut Rollins. She graduated from Bay High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ole Miss. Alicia married John C. Ellis Jr. of Pass Christian and together they had four children; Janet Gordon (Mason), John III (Kim, deceased), Russell William and Elizabeth Hanson (Johnny, deceased). At the time of her death, Mrs. Ellis enjoyed 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Rosemary Rollins McFarland, and her husband. Alicia Ellis’ community achievements were numerous. Most notable were her efforts in the 1970s to organize and operate the first Coastwide drug program originally called Meology which was placed in all Harrison County schools. She served as President of the Gulf Coast Crime Commission and was a member of the Harrison County Development Commission. Mrs. Ellis was a long time member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she served multiple terms on the Vestry, was the Episcopal Church Women President and active in the Martha and Monica Guilds. Mrs. Ellis was a long time member of the Pass Christian Yacht Club where she acted as President of the Ladies Auxiliary and honored with several leadership awards. As a member of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, she was elected President and subsequently awarded Citizen of the Year. More recently, Mrs. Ellis was an active member of the Pass Christian Historical Society, serving as President. She was a Cofounder of the Boys and Girls Club of Pass Christian and served many years as a Board member and later as an honorary Board member. Mrs. Ellis was loved for her warmth and kindness by her family, friends and acquaintances all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A private family service will be held at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis. Those wishing to honor Alicia Ellis may send monetary donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Pass Christian, Qatar Center, 220 Church Avenue, Pass Christian, Ms. 39571. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
