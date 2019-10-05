Alice Posey
Mrs. Alice E. Posey of Pass Christian, MS died on September 20, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her father; and one brother. Mrs. Posey is survived by one son, Philipe Posey; two daughters, Nechiya Posey, and Jalena (Marquis Bumphis); mother, Roberta Cook; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; six sisters; three brothers; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation and service was held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 720 E Beach Blvd Long Beach, MS.
