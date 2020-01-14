Funeral service for Alice Ogletree, 64 of Midland, GA., will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST), Wednesday, January 15, 2020, First Missionary Baptist Church, 256 Sycamore Street, Bay St. Louis, MS. 39520 with interment in Garden of Memory Cemetery, Reverend Allen D. Jenkins will officiate. Mrs. Ogletree, who passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home in Midland, GA., was born July 5, 1955 in Natchez, Mississippi. Mrs. Ogletree will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: wonderful husband of 24 years, Jeffery Ogletree, Midland, GA., Sons, U.S. Army SFC Kerry (Marie) Lewis, Fort Drum, NY, Terrence Ogletree, Thornton, CO, and U.S. Air Force SSgt Brandon (Melinda) Ogletree, Las Vegas, NV., Brothers, Dennis Lewis and Calvin (Turkessa) Lewis, both of Bay St. Louis, MS., Welis (Delisa) Lewis, Sr., Greenville, SC., Timothy Williams, Sr., Dallas, GA., and Roger (Christine) Williams, Sr., Slidell, LA., Sisters, Vonnie (Karlton) Richardson, Powder Sprints, GA., Augustine (Charles) Clark. Tallahassee, Fl., and Robin Williams, Bay St. Louis, MS., Uncles, Jellest Lewis, of Waveland, MS., and Johnny (Diane) Lewis of Los Angeles, CA., Brothers-in-law, Robert (Elouise) Ogletree, Tuskegee, AL., Calvin (Marsha) Ogletree and Derrick Ogletree, both of Opelika, AL., Clifton (Betty) Ogletree, and Artie Stanton, both of Loachapoka, Al., Sisters-in-Law, Minnie (Sheaffer) Melton, Opelika, Al., Shirley Ogletree, Midway, GA., and Shelia (Larry) McCurdy, Orlando, FL., three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Baylous Funeral in charge of local arrangement.
