Alice H. Maness, of Waveland, MS, passed away peacefully in her home on January 15, 2023 at the age of 94. She was born on March 27, 1928 in Hazelhurst, MS. She worked for Bell South for 27 years and was devoted to her children and her church. Our hearts are broken to lose such a beautiful, loving and caring person. She always had a wonderful smile and caring heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Hayes and Ophelia Pierce Hayes; her brothers and sisters John, Herman, Ellon, Ella, Oveda and Marcelle; and husbands Anthony Ficarra and Kenneth Maness.
Alice is survived by two daughters, Maria (Toni) Ficarra Fontenot (husband Cleve) of Port Allen, LA and Tracy Maness Mire (husband Randy) of Waveland, MS; four grandchildren, Alison Fontenot Martin (husband Robert) Melissa Fontenot Walton (husband Brady), Phillip Daniels and Jonathan Daniels; seven great grandchildren, Alec Martin (wife Haley), Noah Martin, Myla Martin, Anna Walton, Eden Walton, Heidi Walton and Franklin Daniels.
Marshal Funeral Home in Biloxi is handling cremation. Celebration of life will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bay St. Louis at a later date.
