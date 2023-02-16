Alice Ann Forkel of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 3, 2023, at the age of 83.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Allen; her husband, Bruce Forkel; and her ex-husband and best friend, Arlan Welsh.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff Welsh (Tracy), Kelly Welsh (Tami); grandchildren, Mark, Katie, Maggie, and Riley Welsh; her brother, John Taylor (Kathy) of Los Angeles, CA; nephews Bryan Taylor (Amy) and Eric Taylor; and great-nieces Sofia and Alina Taylor.
Alice was born on October 19, 1939, in Culver City, CA and lived most of her life in the greater Los Angeles area. She spent her early years working in the movie industry at MGM and then worked in various roles for over 40 years in the tech industry before finally retiring in 2021. She moved to Bay St. Louis in 1997 and loved living on the water, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Her family was her life and absolutely loved seeing her grandchildren grow up. She was their biggest cheerleader on the sidelines and enjoyed supporting them in all their endeavors. She was “Mom” to all her sons’ friends and later became known as “Grandmasippi” to her grandkids and their friends.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home in Pass Christian is serving the family. View and sign an online register at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.