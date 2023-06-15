Alfred James “Jimmie” Raboteau III, age 70, was born November 10, 1952, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Alfred Raboteau Jr. and Ophelia Allen Raboteau.
Jimmie, as he was so affectionately referred to by family and friends entered into eternal rest on Wednesday June 7, 2023, in Slidell Louisiana. Jimmie attended St. Rose de Lima Catholic School grades 1st grade to 8thgrade. He then attended Bay St. Louis High School and graduated c/o 1970.
As a young boy Jimmie enjoyed playing baseball, especially in his favorite position, being the pitcher. After graduating high school, Jimmie moved to New Orleans. In 1986, Jimmie and Darlene left New Orleans for a quieter Bay St. Louis. On February 1, 2005, he married the love of his life, Darlene.
Jimmie was a hard-working and dependable employee. He was employed by Winn Dixie for many years. Jimmie decided after years in the same profession, he would change career paths. He became a millwright at Port Bienville. In his off time, he could be found spending time with family, boating, fishing, or manicuring his lawn.Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ophelia Raboteau; daughter, Brenda Hopkins; two brothers, Michael Raboteau and Don Raboteau; two sisters, Tammy Raboteau Adams and Marlene Raboteau; mother-in-law, Joyce Sims; brother-in-law, Benjamin Butler, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Raboteau; two sons, Andre Thomas and Alfred (Erica) Raboteau, IV; two daughters, Tina (James) Muhammad and Ingrid Raboteau; two brothers, Tony (June) Raboteau and Richard (Ingrid) Raboteau; four sisters, Kathy (Randy) Johnson, Gwendolyn Wallace, Lajoie Butler and Lisa Raboteau; sister-in-law, Cynthia Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Hatter; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorial Mass Friday, June 16, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.