Viewing will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 9 am., until 10 am., at Baylous Funeral Home, 300 North Blanks Ave., Picayune, MS., for Alex Jordan age 66 of Waveland, MS. who passed away March 8, 2021 in Ochsner Hancock, Bay St. Louis, MS. A native of Hazlehurst, MS. Burial will be in Mercy Seat Cemetery, in Hazlehurst, MS. Survivors included: 1 son, Aaron Jordan of Waveland, MS., 1 daughter, Tyelahana Jordan of Sylacauga, Al., 2 brothers, Lonnie Charles Jordan of Augusta, GA., Henry Paul Jordan of Waveland, MS., 2 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Monroe and Inez Jordan. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
Funeral procession will be leaving Baylous Funeral Home at 10:15 am., going to Mercy Seat Cemetery 2061 Mercy Seat RD. Hazlehurst, MS.
