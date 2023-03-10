Alecia Christine Kohlman, 32, of Waveland, MS.
We lost a beautiful, strong woman. She is survived by her son Alex Kohlman, his father, Joshua Kohlman, her daughter Harper Mills and her father Raymond Mills; her mother Sheila Seibert and father Jan-Ove Dernegard; her brothers Nicholas and Nathan Lambeth; her grandparents Jim and Judy Eaton and Dan and Sally Lambeth; her siblings in Sweden; and many friends.
We look forward to rejoicing together in Heaven. Spread your wings our beautiful Minerva.
Services will be held on March 15, 2023 at Old Town Presbyterian Church, located at 114 Ulman Avenue, Bay St. Louis, at 3 p.m.
