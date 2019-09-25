Albert Allen James
Funeral service will be held Sat. Sept 28, 2019 at 11 am. in Church of The Living God Resurrection in Waveland, MS. for Albert Allen James age 73 of Waveland, MS., who died Sept. 18, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. The Rev. Joel Wallace Sr. will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of New Orleans, LA., he was a retired Deputy Sheriff of Hancock County for 21 years. He was a member of Church of The Living God Resurrection. Survivors include wife, Marie James of Waveland, MS., 2 sons, Allen James Thomas and Anthony Paul James both of Waveland, MS., 5 daughters Bernice Marie Lewis, Victoria Jeanette Lewis, Tina Rochelle James, Cybil Ann James and Dwan Deadrick James all from Waveland, MS., 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Phyllis Smith of TN., Betty Clark, Ala., 2 brothers Alex Gillum, of New Orleans, LA., Alvin Dillon of Waveland, MS., a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews relatives and friends . Preceded in death by his parents, Albert James and Novella Lewis James. 2 grandchildren, Nikeya Washington and Raelyn James, sister Bernice Hawkins. Visitation Sat. Sept 28, 2019 from 10 am until 11 am in Church of The Living God Resurrection under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.