Ailie Dickey Kraemer peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Mardi Gras day, in the company of her family. She was 79 years young.
Born on July 28, 1943, she was the first child of Charles E. “Chase” Dickey Jr. and Elizabeth “Betty” Donner Dickey. Short in stature but long in grit and determination, she was raised in Algiers and graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School. She attended LSU where she was selected sweetheart of the Sigma Epsilon Phi fraternity. In 1962 she reigned as Queen of the Krewe of Janus Carnival Ball. She earned an accounting degree from LSUNO.
She raised two children; Charles “Chad” Frederick Kraemer of Fairfield, CA and the late Keri Elizabeth Kraemer. Chad and his wife Brandy provided her with two grandchildren: Ailie Mae and Eli.
Her professional career eventually led her to accounting work for various law firms in New Orleans. She served as chief accountant and later legal administrator for the Newman Mathis law firm in Metairie for more than 20 years.
Upon retirement she found a new companion, Harold “Bill” Deloney and the couple moved to Waveland, Mississippi. They spent their years together enjoying travelling, good food, music and dancing. They were avid supporters of the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints, and enjoyed hosting many holiday family gatherings at the family’s beach house.
Her final years were spent entertaining old friends and making new ones in the Waveland community. She was a parishioner of St. Clare Catholic Church and volunteered her talents to assist the local food bank.
She is survived by her son and his family, her siblings Charles “Chuck” Dickey (Nadine), Elizabeth “Lizette” Boudreaux and Stephen Dickey (Vera), numerous nieces and nephews plus her stepdaughter Dixie Salassi (Gerard).
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to her neighbors and friends who devoted so much time to make her last days as comfortable as possible.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be said at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3101 Eton Street, Algiers, LA on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11 AM. Visitation at the church begins at 9 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Hancock Country Food Pantry in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Mothe Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook by visiting www.mothefunerals.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.