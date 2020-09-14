On September 10, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Aileen Frances Sauzer, of Kiln, MS, passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, George Sauzer. Together they raised two children, Beverly Sauzer Chauvin and George V Sauzer. She is also survived by her sister Katie Gillespie of South Charleston, West Virginia, seven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Having grown up during The Great Depression, our mother knew the meaning of helping others. She and her husband George opened the first Food Pantry in Hancock County, Mississippi in 1986. Both worked tirelessly every day for 25 years helping others who were less fortunate than themselves. In 1992, Aileen was recognized by The Council On Aging for her work with the Hancock County Food Pantry with a Distinguished Service Award. She received this award for serving over 6000 volunteer hours and traveling hundreds of miles without compensation. The Food Pantry is still operating today helping families in need because of her efforts and dedication. In 1997, our mother was recognized as one of the Mississippi Woman of the Year “The Power Of One.” Every month Aileen and her husband worked giving out 450 food baskets every month. Our mother also served on the Foster Care Review Board which reviews child abuse cases. Our mother’s mission was “to take care of the needy.” She did this lovingly and was loved and admired by anyone who ever met her. Her family rejoices in the fact that she is finally with the love of her life, her husband George. In lieu of flowers, we know she would love donations to The Hancock Food Pantry at 9972 MS HWY 603, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. A special thanks to Southern Hospice, Darlene Storey, and Jill Savoie for their wonderful care. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
