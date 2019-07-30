Agatha Stieffel Anderson
Agatha Stieffel Anderson, 66, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Bay St. Louis.
Mrs. Anderson was a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis. She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 77 both in Waveland, MS, She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnell "Mike" Anderson; parents, Alton & Margaret Stieffel; four brothers and three sisters.
Survived by her son, Brian Anderson, grandson, Chase Anderson both of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sisters, Ida Miller also of Bay St. Louis, MS; and Myra Ladner (Herman) of Diamondhead, MS; brother, Thomas Stieffel (Debbie) of Metarie LA; step-son, Shane Colwell of Indiana; step-daughter, Millie Balistreri of Kansas; and numerous nieces & nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS at 11:00 am. The family will receive guest from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Reception immediately following Mass. The family will have a private Graveside Service at Fayard Cemetery at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
