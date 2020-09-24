Adeline Kennedy Morel, 90, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Kiln, MS. Mrs. Morel had been a resident of Bay St. Louis for 62 years. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved to cook, work in her garden, play bingo, and play the slots at the casino. Mrs. Morel was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be sadly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Morel; parents, Otha & Elsie Breland Kennedy; brother, Oscar "Derrell" Kennedy; and four sisters, Arlie Tate, Olga Gilpin, Audrey Herring, and Joan Tully. Survived by three daughters, Robin Morel of Navarre, FL; Tracey Morel of Bay St. Louis, MS; Julie Poulen (Mike) of Kiln, MS; brother, Otha Kennedy of Union, MS; two sisters, Patricia Favre of Bay St. Louis, MS; Glenda Kozak of St. Petersberg, FL; four grandchildren, Brandy Bailey (Shane), Christopher Poulen, Taylor O'Neal (Daniel), Ashley Lynch (Dominic); and eight great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held Friday, September 25, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis at 4:00 pm. The family received guests from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis was in charge of the arrangements.
