Adam John “AJ” Candebat, 58, passed away on December 8th, 2020 in Jackson, MS and is now at peace. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene and James “Jimmy” Candebat Sr. He is survived by his sister Carrie (Rick) Candebat-Mistrot, nieces Megan and Kailey, great nieces Hannah and Khloe and a great nephew Leland. His brother James “Jimmy” (Ginger) Candebat Jr., step-nephew Dalton, nieces Holly, Gracey, and Olivia, nephew Colby and great nieces Amelia, Harper, and Emerson.
“He will wipe away only tears from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelations 21:4
A private family service will be held later.
