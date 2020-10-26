The 2020 Hurricane Season keeps on giving — Tropical Storm Zeta is now swirling in the Caribbean and is expected to make landfall in the U.S., possibly on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as early as Wednesday afternoon.
“On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula later today or tonight, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday,” according to the National Hurricane Center’s update on Monday morning.
“Observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher
gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Zeta is expected to become a hurricane later this morning. Additional strengthening is expected before Zeta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.”
Between Tuesday night and Thursday, storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches is expected across portions of the central U.S. Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, southern Appalachians, and Mid-Atlantic States near and in advance of Zeta.
