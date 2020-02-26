When her mom passed out behind the wheel of the car, 10-year-old Jami-Anne Moseley sprung into action and took the necessary steps to save her mother’s life.

The North Bay Elementary student on Feb. 12 had just gotten off the bus. Her mom, Patricia Moseley, was waiting to pick her up.

“She told me she wasn’t feeling well and she had a rash,” Jami-Anne said. “I told her she needed to go the hospital. She started to drive there, but then she swerved off the road into the parking lot of the Rusty Rail.”

Jami-Anne said she immediately pressed the car’s OnStar emergency button and got on the phone with a representative.

“They asked me what was wrong and I told them my mom had passed out,” she said. “I was asking them if I could get an ambulance there.”

Jami-Anne said the OnStar representatives asked her several questions about her mom’s health history, some of which she didn’t know.

At that point, Jami-Anne said, she was getting frustrated with OnStar and started raising her voice in panic.

Then, Waveland police officer Paul Taylor pulled up to the scene.

“He opened the door and tried to get her to come to,” Jami-Anne said. “He went and got her a Sprite and she came around a little.”

Once the firefighters arrived, Jami-Anne said they gave her mom oxygen.

“After they got there, I remembered the password to my mom’s phone,” she said. “I pulled up a list of her medications and gave it to the fire department. I also found her driver’s license and gave her information to one of the firemen.”

When the ambulance arrived, Officer Taylor made sure that Jami-Anne would be able to ride with her mom to the hospital.

Jami-Ann’s dad, Roger, said that his wife had gone into anaphylactic shock, caused by a bite of some sort.

Roger said he was grateful for Taylor’s help through the ordeal.

“I was right there when the call came in,” Taylor said.

Jami-Anne said that by the time Taylor arrived, she was panicking and thinking “what’s wrong with my mom” and “I’m mad at the world right now.”

“He (Taylor) started talking to me,” she said. “I’m grateful that he came by. If it hadn’t been for him, she wouldn’t be here today.”

Taylor said he is not the one to credit for saving Patricia’s life, Jami-Ann is.

“She’s the one that kept talking to the OnStar and dispatcher,” he said.