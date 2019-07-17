With a focus on the vibrant arts and events scene that Bay St. Louis has to offer, Yahoo highlights the annual Arts Alive event held in March, “when dozens of artists’ studios collide for a community-enriching arts festival that features local works, live music, theater, literature and lots of food."

“Bay St. Louis plays an extremely important role in tourism in Coastal Mississippi. The arts, sense of community, unique dining opportunities, local downtown shops, beautiful sprawling beaches, and stunning bay views all make for a highly desirable destination, which is reflected in the decision to name Bay St. Louis as the best hidden gem destination in the state,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “This is a phenomenal opportunity to inspire visitors to discover Bay St. Louis and the rest of the hidden gems along The Secret Coast,” said Segarra.

“The fact that Bay St. Louis has been named the best hidden gem destination in Mississippi is a true reflection of the wonderful community that we have here, that strives to create the ideal coastal atmosphere for visitors, locals, and those looking for the perfect place to relocate or retire. I am thrilled to see this wonderful, resilient Mississippi Gulf Coast town garner such widespread attention,” said Nikki Moon, Owner of Bay Town Inn and President of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners.

Bay St. Louis is one of 12 coastal towns along 62 miles of stunning shoreline that make up Coastal Mississippi. From quaint harbor towns and beautiful, walkable downtown areas shaded with live oaks, to world-renowned shows and casino headliner entertainment, The Secret Coast has something to offer everyone.

For a complete list of events, attractions, promotions, and experiences, visit: www.coastalmississippi.com

