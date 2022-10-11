World Ballet Series: Swan Lake is scheduled to be presented this Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock Performing Arts Center in Kiln, MS for one night only. For tickets, go to www.worldballetseries.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.
It is all of the splendor which has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more. A part of the World Ballet Series, the Swan Lake will be performed live by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most famous love story to the most celebrated stages across the U.S.
The audiences will once again see the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse themselves in magical Tchaikovsky's music.
The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic. Added choreography accent the production.
World Ballet Series is a unique concept combining the world’s beloved ballets performed live on theatrical stages across the nation.Gathered to bring the breathtaking beauty of classical dance to the audiences, a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers represents 10 countries united by the passion for enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant and critically acclaimed new productions of the world classics.
