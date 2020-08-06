In mid-July, construction started on the reconstruction of Nicholson Avenue in Waveland.
The project also includes the installation of a pedestrian pathway and bike path.
Waveland residents should be prepared for detours during the roadwork in the coming months.
It is the contractor’s goal to finish the project quickly, so traffic on one of the busiest streets can return to normal, city officials said..
The project has a projected completion date of Nov.1; however inclement weather and other issues can affect the anticipated schedule.
Motorists should be prepared for detours and closures during the construction period and the contractor is required to display signage in advance of traffic changes, lane shifts, detours, and closures.
The new pathway will run down Nicholson from Jeff Davis to Highway 90.
For the project, the city is utilizing local public agency funding through MDOT administered by Gulf Regional Planning Commission in the amount of $850,000. The city’s portion is not to exceed $170,000.
