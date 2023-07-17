Despite rain last week, crews made significant progress and are now ahead of schedule on the repair of the East Pearl River Bridge on I-10 W near the Louisiana state line. The bridge repair project is necessary due to a vehicle strike and fire that occurred earlier this year. Damaged concrete railing has been removed and replaced with new railing. Over the weekend, crews demolished a section of bridge deck in the right lane using hydro-demolition, a technique that utilizes very high-pressured water to remove concrete. Today, crews poured new concrete decking in the right lane and will begin joint repairs this week.
The right lane closure of I-10 W over the East Pearl River bridge will remain in place 24/7 until approximately Wednesday, July 19. The right lane closure will be immediately followed by alternating lane closures that will remain in place until work is complete. MDOT anticipates the project will be complete by Monday, July 24, weather depending. Key Construction, LLC of Madison was awarded the contract for this project.
