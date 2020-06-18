The 100 WOMEN DBA, an organization under the 100 Men Hall, will march from the Hall to the Hancock County Courthouse on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6 p.m.
Everyone is invited to join. Please bring a mask and meet at the Hall at 5:45 p.m.
"The Women for Progress march is a peaceful protest about the killing of Black people. As Hancock County women, along with the men who support us, we are marching against all acts of oppression and use our voices for those who are not heard, whose lives have not mattered, and who every day suffer at the hands of people in power who do not represent or uplift them," a release from the 100 Women DBA states.
Ann Madden of Ann Madden Photography and Smith & Lens will offer free family portraits to any Black family at 5 p.m. outside the 100 Men Hall. Please arrive at 4:45 p.m., portrait ready, as these will be 5-minute sessions in rapid succession. All photos will be made available to the families at no charge.
The route for the march will start at the steps of the 100 Men Hall, 303 Union Street, and continue down Necaise Avenue to Main Street ending at the Hancock County Courthouse on 152 Main Street.
"We have chosen to march on Juneteenth to commemorate Jubilee Day that began in Texas after the emancipation proclamation was declared to enslaved people six months after it had gone into effect. We support other Juneteenth celebrations to be held by the Hancock County NAACP in Waveland at MLK park at 7 p.m. onFriday and 4 p.m. on Saturday," a release from the 100 Women DBA states.
The 100 Women DBA is program under 100 Men Hall seeking to levy the members collective privileges and blessings to level the playing field for underrepresented women to empower and support them in their business endeavors.
