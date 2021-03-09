Bay St. Louis officials learned over the weekend that a woman had died from injuries she suffered last week in Bay St. Louis after her car apparently stalled on the railroad crossing at Bookter Street.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to the 200 block of Bookter “for a train vs. vehicle accident,” at around 6:58 p.m. last Wednesday, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a statement issued Tuesday.
“A single female driver exited her vehicle in an attempt to flee the train’s path,” Ponthieux said. “The female was struck by her vehicle after it was struck by the train.”
The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, then later transferred to University Medical Center at New Orleans, Ponthieux said.
The Hancock County Coroner’s office on Saturday notified the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Saturday that the woman had died at UMC from her injuries.
“The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time and cause of the accident is currently under investigation,” Ponthieux said.
